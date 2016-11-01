Boy Lives On Through Others

MONMOUTH — Alissa Indra takes solace in knowing her son, Daniel, lives on in four other people.

Daniel Indra was just 8 years old when he died in a tragic accident in 2014, but in death saved others through organ donation.

“When we lost Daniel, it was a way for us — at least for me — it was a way for me to still have him be here with us. He’s a hero to four other people. Two of them were children,” said Alissa, who designated herself as a donor at age 15. “One of them has his heart, and just the thought of knowing that his heart is beating in somebody else, that that piece of him is still alive, it’s really helpful and healing.”

Did you know? • In the United States, people are waiting for more than 130,000 organs for transplant. • One organ donor can save eight lives. • One eye and tissue donor can heal more than 50 people. • On average, 22 people die each day waiting for transplants. • You can donate blood, bone marrow, one kidney and a portion of a lung or liver while alive. For more information about becoming a donor: www.donatelifenw.org; 1-800-452-1369.

Two others, a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, received his kidneys.

His liver went to an 8-month-old girl. The boy who received his heart was just 13 years old at the time.

“It’s healing to me to know that those families didn’t have to go through the grief that we did because we were there to give,” she said.

Halloween is Daniel’s birthday, so Alissa, her husband, Nick Indra, and son, Liam, handed out information about organ donation while trick-or-treating.

They gave out door hangers about nonprofit Donate Life Northwest, an organization that works to promote donation of organs, eyes and other tissues.

Nick said, at first, he wasn’t happy with the suggestion from his wife that they give permission for Daniel to donate to others. He knew people — adults — could put a donor notification on their driver’s license, but had never considered having to make decisions on behalf of his son.

Nick said the thought of doctors “taking him apart” didn’t sit well with him until he started thinking about how his son could help others. When he found out it was possible to hear from recipients, he agreed.

“I think it was a really good decision,” he said.

Nick and Alissa got in contact with the 65-year-old woman who received one of Daniel’s kidneys. The gift meant the end of twice-weekly dialysis treatments while trying to care for her Alzheimer’s -stricken husband, Nick said.

“Now she doesn’t have to worry about herself; she can focus on him,” he said. “So as much as I would love to trade Daniel and have him back, at least we got to hear how he changed her life.”

A big part of the couple’s Halloween night mission is to get families to talk about what they want to happen. Alissa said when she decided to become a donor at 15, she didn’t tell her parents, but she should have.

“I really want to encourage parents to talk about it,” she said, adding the decision she and Nick had to make at the hospital was stressful. “It wasn’t the time to sit and talk about it.”



She added that people are never too old or sick to donate. Even people who have a history of substance abuse can donate, even if it’s just for research.

“They will be able to use something,” she said.