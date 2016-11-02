Earhart, Tuipulotu Earn Conference Player Of The Year Honors

POLK COUNTY -- Dallas senior Tanner Earhart and Central senior Marlon Tuipulotu were named the Mid-Willamette Conference's players of the year.

Earhart, the MWC's offensive player of the year, rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Tuipulotu, the league's defensive player of the year, recorded 44 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Guard: Cody Janssen (Dallas, senior).

Tackle: Marlon Tuipulotu (Central, senior).

Tight end: TJ Dimick (Dallas, junior).

Wide receiver: Peter Mason (Central, senior).

Running back: Tanner Earhart (Dalals, senior).

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Marlon Tuipulotu (Central, senior).

Defensive line: Cade Caudill (Dallas, senior).

Linebacker: Jacob Collins (Dallas, senior).

Defensive back: Peter Mason (Central, senior).

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Guard: Jordan Dickson (Central, junior).

Tackle: Josh Willden (Dallas, senior).

Running back: AJ Morales (Central, senior).

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Linebacker: Jackson Holstad (Central, senior).

Defensive back: Jason Richey (Dallas, senior).

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Guard: Tim Hensley (Dallas, senior).

Tackle: Kyle Aklin (Central, senior).

Tight end: Xander Bailey (Central, junior).

Wide receiver: Andrew Barry (Central, senior).

Quarterback: Peter Mendazona (Central, junior).

Running back: Aaron White (Dallas, senior).

Defensive line: Sam Crow (Central, senior).

Defensive line: Tim Hensley (Dallas, senior).

Defensive line: Josh Willden (Dallas, senior).

Linebacker: Jacob Ronco (Dallas, senior).

Linebacker: Brycen Grillo (Dallas, junior).

Linebacker: TJ Dimick (Dallas, junior).

Linebacker: Evan Courtney (Dallas, junior).

Defensive back: Marcus Cedillo (Central, junior).

Defensive back: Aaron White (Dallas, senior).