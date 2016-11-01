Eola Hills Settles Into New Home

BALLSTON — Eola Hills Charter School has something it hasn’t had in three years: a permanent home.

Students and teachers at the school settled into the new site on the Ballston Community Center property in Ballston in September, starting school a week late.

After years of temporary locations, where teachers would have to set up and clean up their rooms each week, having a space all their own is a relief. Following a fire that destroyed Eola Hills’ original site, the school has spent years in a church, on an education service district campus, and a former winery.



Eola Hills now has five modular buildings, four for classrooms and one for an office, lunch room and staff room. Compared to last year, when classrooms were only separated by cubicle partitions, having full walls between classes has allowed instructors to teach more material with fewer distractions.

Nicole Wollenweber, the school’s executive director, said students and staff are able make their classes their own.

“It’s wonderful,” said Wollenweber. “It’s the simple things, like decorating for the holidays, that we haven’t been able to do in three years.”

Eola Hills managed to keep its enrollment full in the three years, a testament to what Wollenweber said is “the need for this kind of school.”

The charter school strives to offer an environment where students who struggled in other schools can succeed.

That’s worked for junior Wrenna Lindsley, who said she had a difficult time in school in Dayton. She has attended Eola Hills since before the fire, said it’s been worth it, even with all the moving and uncertainty.

“It’s a really nice school,” she said. “If you are having a hard time, come here. They know what to do.”

Securing the Ballston site took far more time than school leaders had hoped it would, and there’s still plenty of work to be done and bills to pay for the school.

Wollenweber said the school is expecting insurance reimbursement from the fire, but that will fall short about $50,000 from what it needs to pay contractors for setting up the Ballston site. She said the insurance payment has been delayed, and contractors have been trying to collect overdue payments.

She said EHCS is fundraising for the $50,000 and is exploring more resources for other needs, such as repairing the seams on the modular buildings after the move. Now, the seams on the floor are covered in duct tape.

“We will try to get some grants,” she said.

Meanwhile, students are happy with their new school home.

“It nice not to have to ask, ‘Where is the school?’ Or ‘when will the school be finished?’” said junior Austin McMurray.