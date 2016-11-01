Foreclosure Prevention Available

SALEM — Oregon Housing and Community Services announced foreclosure prevention, “Home Rescue,” available to Polk County residents.

The program provides assistance to struggling homeowners through monthly mortgage payments — up to 12 payments with a maximum benefit of $20,000 — and a reinstatement payment to bring mortgages current, up to $15,000.

Homeowners interested in the program may apply online at www.OregonHomeownerHelp.org.

To qualify, applicants must be able to demonstrate at least a 10 percent reduction in projected 2016 income compared to any tax year between 2009 and 2015. Additional information about eligibility requirements and the application process may be found at the above website.

Every two weeks, the program opens a limited number of applicant slots that remain open until filled. The program opens new opportunities to apply every two weeks at noon until all program funds have been exhausted.

Funding for Home Rescue is through the United State Treasury’s “Hardest Hit Fund,” which allocated $220 million to Oregon in 2010, and an additional $94.5 million in 2016 to administer foreclosure prevention programs.