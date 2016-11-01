‘Kit’ And Kaboodle

DALLAS — Emily Roberts was already thinking about next year.

Emily, a senior at Dallas High School, was attending the youth banquet near the end of the American Rabbit Breeders Association’s national convention in October. She had yet to hear her name called as a top five winner in the youth royalty competition categories and was losing hope that she would place in the overall contest.

The ARBA youth royalty competition tests young rabbit breeders and showers in five categories: judging, breed identification, application (16 essay questions scored before the convention), a 200-question exam, and an in-person interview.

Depending on their age, youth can be named lord or lady, prince or princess, duke or duchess, king or queen. The latter two are for the oldest competitors.

“This is my senior year. This is the year where I was like, it would be really cool to win this year,” Emily said, recalling what was going through her head at the time.

After she didn’t place in the top five in judging or breed identification contest, she, and her mother, Jennifer Roberts, were thinking ahead to 2017.

“I had completely written her off,” Jennifer said.

Next year is the last Emily could compete, but it wouldn’t be ideal because she will be attending college — majoring in pre-med — and wouldn’t have the same amount of time to prepare.

As the runners up were named, Emily began narrowing down who was left to take top honors.

The first runner-up was someone from Washington she knew to be on the top of her game.

“So I’m looking around thinking, ‘Oh I wonder who won?’” she said.

Finally, the announcer arrived at the moment the whole room was waiting for: The naming of the queen.

The announcement went: “And from Oregon ….”

Jennifer said the room suddenly fell silent. She believes that’s because the Oregon contingent is viewed as competitive, but still an underdog to teams from California, Washington and Indiana.

Emily was running through her teammates trying to figure out who won when the announcer said, “Emily Roberts.”

“My jaw dropped,” Emily said, grinning.

“Basically in the end, she didn’t place individually, but all her scores were solid,” Jennifer said, explaining how her daughter won.

She earned a perfect score on her application and performed well in the interview and exam portions.

Her judging and breed identification scores were just outside the top five, Jennifer said.

Given the amount of time Emily has spent raising and learning about rabbits, that she won top honors in the nation shouldn’t be a shock. Emily has been working with rabbits since elementary school. She and Jennifer have logged countless miles, by air and road, traveling to conventions and other competitions over the years.

Emily has no shortage of things to say about her Himalayan bunnies, nor is she lacking enthusiasm for her hobby. She studies almost obsessively.

“Hundreds and hundreds of hours that she studies — and that’s what it takes to win,” Jennifer said.

Emily isn’t shy about consulting experts either.

“One thing that I’ve done is talk to judges, work under them,” she said. “You go to shows and you go through all the rabbits there and try to identify all the varieties and talk to breeders.”

Her depth of knowledge and experience was tested in another way during the convention as she took 12 Himalayan rabbits and nine cavies (guinea pigs) to compete in the youth shows.

She had four top-five finishes, including best in senior black buck. Her bunnies earned best black Himalayan display and tied for best Himalayan lilac display. Emily was named 10th in the nation for youth Himalayan breeders.

“That’s the highlight of the convention,” she said. “You get to see all of your friends, and you get to meet people from across the nation.”

Emily said the royalty contest is a “perk,” but one that gives young breeders something more to achieve than best of breed or best in show.

“ARBA has a really strong youth program, and the royalty program is the way for the organization to encourage youth to learn about rabbits more and to continue with their projects,” she said.

It’s worked for her. The five years after high school will be packed with a double major in pre-med and Spanish, but Emily doesn’t want to get too far away from rabbits. She’s contemplating returning to the national convention to compete in individual contests for her final year — and then pursue even more achievements.

“It’s also a little bit sad to win queen because it’s like the end of a journey,” she said. “But it’s also the start of another, because I want to get my judge’s license in a couple of years.”