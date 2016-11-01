Pedee News

Pedee’s youngest is in the news today.

Dave and Suzanne Burbank were happy to welcome new grandson Zachary Dylan into the world on Oct. 25. Parents Brennan and Callie Burbank are also delighted, as well as his older siblings, (almost) 5-year-old Annabelle and 3-year-old Jake, who all live in Independence.

—

Mercy Heller, month old daughter of Nic and Cassandra Heller, charmed her maternal grandparents, Paul and Polly Ramos, when they came from Omaha, Neb., to visit her at the end of October. Nic and Cassandra appreciated the visit and help, too.

—

In an effort to get out of the rain, Bob and Lynda Schnekenburger took a three-day camping trip to the Redwoods in California last week. There were lots of road repairs being done because of several landslides. They are enjoying their first great-grandchild, Ellie Marie, which means that daughter Chandra is now a grandmother. She is loving it.

—

Sue’s sister Nancy was here from Seattle for a few days to visit so joined the neighbors at the Pedee Women’s Club’s monthly community potluck, which is the last Wednesday of the month, at noon. All welcome, of course.

—

Members of the Women’s Club are stepping up to make their favorite candies for the club’s holiday fair on Nov. 12, so it’s nice to know candy will still be available for sale then. They have quite a list of soups and pies scheduled to be served for lunch, also. Time of the fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so don’t miss it. (That’s an order.)