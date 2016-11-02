Pirates Eliminated At State

OREGON CITY — Perrydale’s volleyball team lost in the first round of the 1A state playoffs to North Clackamas Christian 25-11, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18 on Oct. 26.

“We played the best match we have all season,” coach Denise Dickey said. “I am very proud of how the girls came out to play.”

Dickey said strong performances from everyone on the team, from senior McKenna Desnoyers to the team’s numerous freshmen, shows that the Pirates have a promising future.

“I am definitely looking forward to next year with this team,” Dickey said. “We had a great season and I am hoping to build on our experience we had this year going to the first round of state playoffs.”