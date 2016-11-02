Prep Football: Central To Face Sandy

CORVALLIS — Central’s football team ended the regular season with a 20-17 win over Corvallis on Friday.

The Panthers, ranked No. 11, will play at No. 6 Sandy Friday at 7 p.m.

Against the Spartans, quarterback Peter Mendazona threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back AJ Morales ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Andrew Barry had seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Luis Amador had 16 tackles on defense, while Marlon Tuipulotu had seven tackles and one sack as Central clinched fourth place in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

The Panthers now turn their attention to the first round of the state playoffs.

Sandy finished 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Northwest Oregon Conference play.

The winner will play the winner of Silverton versus Redmond in the second round of the state playoffs held Nov. 11-12.