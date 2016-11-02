Prep Football: Dragons To Host Eagle Point

DALLAS — The Dragons football team fell short of grasping a league championship Friday night, losing to Lebanon 28-10.

Lebanon may have taken the league title, but the loss doesn’t take too much shine off what is a good regular season for Dallas.

Now eighth-ranked Dallas may have a lot more football left as the team goes into playoff mode, starting with a match up against Eagle Point Friday.

“Our kids are pretty resilient, and one loss doesn’t level you,” coach Tracy Jackson said. “It’s disappointing as hell, but last year, we were 3-6 and we are 7-2 right now. We have a lot that we have accomplished, and we believe we can win some games in the playoffs.”

Dallas scored just 10 points Friday playing at home against a strong and fast Lebanon team that didn’t allow the Dragons to get its usually potent run game going. The team’s lone touchdown came on a pass to Tanner Earhart.

“I’ll give Lebanon credit, they were a force tonight. Good for them,” Jackson said. “Football is a game of leverage, and we got out-leveraged. We’ve averages well over 300 rushing yards a game, and we couldn’t get jack going.”

Senior safety and receiver Aaron White said a lack of concentration resulted in big plays for Lebanon.

“We knew that they are a really, really tough team, and they showed it tonight,” he said. “One of the reasons I think we struggled is that we weren’t focused throughout the game and made a lot of simple mistakes.”

The Dragons may have suffered another loss Friday. Starting quarterback Caedmon Blair was injured near the end of the game, remaining on the ground for several minutes before being taken off the field. He did not return.

Jackson said Friday after the game he wasn’t sure of the extent of Blair’s injury.

“He just got knocked,” Jackson said. “I know he’s with our trainer now, and we will just kind of figure out what they decide and will go from there.”

With Eagle Point waiting, Dallas is moving past Friday’s loss.

Senior running back Jacob Collins said he’s proud of what the team has accomplished this year, except missing out on being league champions.

“We were driving toward a big goal and, yeah, we didn’t reach that goal,” Collins said. “But we are ready to bounce back and hopefully drive far into the playoffs.”