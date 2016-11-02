Prep Football: Pirates Lose Season Finale

ARLINGTON — Perrydale’s football team saw its season come to a heartbreaking end on Friday as the Pirates lost to Arlington/Condon 36-28 in overtime.

Perrydale (4-4 overall, 3-3 Special District 4) finished in fourth place in the league standings and one spot below Triad for Class 1A’s at-large bid for the state playoffs.

“I thought we played extremely hard,” coach Duane Riddell said. “Obviously, I’m disappointed with the loss, but I’m very proud of their effort.”

The Pirates needed a victory to clinch the league’s third and final automatic bid to the state playoffs.

Riddell took over as coach from Chris Gubrud this summer.



“To be honest it was a learning experience for me as well,” Riddell said. “I think we kept improving, but perhaps we could have gotten better a little earlier, and I think some of those things are due to me. … I think I learned how difficult it is to get some of the concepts across and do with eight guys instead of 11. You learn, you get older, and you get wiser. I’m getting pretty old, you’d think I’d be really wise, but I’m still learning.”

Perrydale saw its share of successes on the field this season.

Senior Haylen Janesofsky finished the season with 728 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Senior Daniel Domes threw for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also running for 301 yards and four scores.

Senior Jacob Pope had 409 receiving yards and five touchdowns and junior Cooper Butler rushed for 816 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“They are all excellent football players,” Riddell said. “I’m proud to be around them. I really do think these are great kids and will be great adults.”

Perrydale will look markedly different next season, with seven seniors set to graduate this school year, but Riddell believes that the future for the Pirates’ football program remains bright.

“There are great kids coming up, and I’m sure they will perform admirably,” Riddell said.