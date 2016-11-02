Prep Soccer: Dallas Falters At Churchill

EUGENE — Dallas’ girls soccer team saw its season come to an end after a 4-2 loss to Churchill on Saturday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Seniors Jenifer Webb and Stefani Tallon scored for the Dragons.

“From an attitude and enthusiasm perspective, they were really keyed in and ready to go by the time we got there,” coach Ron Brooks said. “We had a few weak moments every now and then, but in the second half, they really controlling possession of the ball and working as a team. In the first half, we still had individuals trying to make things happen instead of doing it as a team.”

Despite the loss, the Dragons found success under difficult circumstances — a testament to their strength, Brooks said.

“Given where we started from and all of the issues that they were dealing with and trying to work through, I think we made significant strides towards having a successful season,” Brooks said. “… For me, personally, that was the goal: to get them back into the mindset of let’s do this together.”

Brooks said he would be open to returning as coach, but that he wanted what was best for the program.

The Dragons’ season could have been lost. Instead, Dallas persevered.

“That’s the rewarding part, to see them grow throughout the season, not just as better athletes, but becoming better people.”