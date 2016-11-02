Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
Boys Soccer: OSAA Class 5A state playoffs, first round: No. 13 Central at No. 4 Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Volleyball: Alaska Fairbanks at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Football: OSAA Class 5A state playoffs, first round: No. 11 Central at No. 6 Sandy, 7 p.m. No. 9 Eagle Point at No. 8 Dallas, 7 p.m. OSAA Class 1A state playoffs, first round: No. 12 Falls City at No. 5 Dufur, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
Boys Soccer: OSAA Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals: Central vs. TBA, TBA.
Cross-country: Dallas at OSAA 5A state championships at Lane Community College, 1 p.m. Western Oregon at NCAA Division II West Region Championship at Billings, Mont., 9 a.m.
Football: Western Oregon at Azusa Pacific, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Alaska Anchorage at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
Boys Soccer: OSAA Class 5A state playoffs, semifinals: Central vs. TBA, TBA.
Volleyball: Concordia at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment