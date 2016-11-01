Western Names Two To Board Of Trustees

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University’s Board of Trustees held its fall 2016 board meeting on Oct. 26.

Two new trustees were introduced. Kelsee Martin joined as the trustee designated from the WOU student body, and Rep. Betty Komp will join the board in January 2017, after retiring from Oregon’s House of Representatives.

Marshall Guthrie, director of the Student Enrichment Program, was reappointed as the trustee designated from the WOU staff.

Martin, of Prineville, is pursuing a degree in exercise science at WOU with a minor in human biology, specifically focusing on pre-physical therapy.

Her anticipated graduation date is June 2018. Martin is a member of the PLUS (Peer Leaders Understanding Students) Team at WOU and also enjoys participating in Western's Ambassador Program.

Her board term will conclude June 30, 2018.

Komp earned her bachelor's degree from WOU in 1990. After graduation, she began teaching at Woodburn High School and eventually became assistant principal. Komp ran for office 12 years ago and won a seat in Oregon’s House of Representatives in House District 22. Her term on the board officially starts Jan. 10, 2017, and concludes June 30, 2019.

The board also voted to approve both the fiscal year 2017 initial budget and the fiscal year 2017 first quarter management report.

A major topic of discussion at the meeting surrounded WOU’s current strategic planning process.

The university plans to bring a strategic plan to the board for action at the January 2017 meeting. WOU officials want feedback from the community and will hold a town hall forum on Nov. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Richard Woodcock Education Center’s Pastega Conference Room (room 101).

Community members are encouraged to bring suggestions, ideas and questions. Free parking is available in Lot I (behind Hamersly Library). For more information about strategic planning and to read the current draft, visit wou.edu/planning.

For more information about the board, visit wou.edu/board.