Man Killed Trying To Cross Highway 22

WEST SALEM – A pedestrian was killed Thursday night while trying to cross Highway 22 just west of West Salem.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash at about 7:55 p.m. on the highway near Frontage Road.

OSP said the preliminary investigation revealed a 50-year-old man, who has not been identified pending notification of his family, was attempting to cross the highway from south to north. He was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz sedan traveling westbound.

According to police, the driver told officers she tried to avoid hitting the man. After the first impact, he was struck by a second vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Corolla.

The area of the highway is not lit by street lights and there is no designated crosswalk, police said.

OSP was assisted on the scene by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.