Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for November.

Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Carl James Pointer, born June 3, 1966, 6-3, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Felon in possession of a weapon, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Steven Joe Deleon, born Feb. 1, 1974, 5-6, 145 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Charge: Second-degree burglary.

• Andrew James Lecher, born Dec. 6, 1988, 6-1, 150 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Charge: First-degree mistreatment.

• Benjamin Jeffrey Stone, born Dec. 27, 1986, 5-6, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender.