Dallas Award Grant For Pickleball

DALLAS — The HEAL Cities Campaign awarded the city of Dallas a $9,500 grant to install four pickleball courts near the Dallas Aquatic Center and the Rickreall Creek Trail.

Pickleball is racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two, three, or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net.

The city anticipates the project will be completed in spring 2017.

Dallas’ Parks Advisory Board recommended installing pickleball courts as part of the parks master plan. Additionally, a local pickleball group approached the city with a request for permanent courts. The group is currently using the city’s tennis courts. The group offered to help maintain the courts once they are built.

The HEAL Cities Campaign, active in Oregon since 2012, is a partnership between OPHI, the League of Oregon Cities, and Kaiser Permanente to help civic leaders create healthy communities.There are 37 HEAL cities in Oregon. Dallas has been a HEAL City since 2013.