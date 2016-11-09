Dominate And Advance

INDEPENDENCE — From the game’s opening snaps, one thing was clear — Dallas’ football team was on a mission.

And it would not be denied.

Running back Tanner Earhart opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run — the first of four scores for the senior — and No. 8 Dallas built a 50-0 lead en route to a 50-14 victory over No. 9 Eagle Point on Friday in the first round of the OSAA 5A state playoffs.

“It was amazing,” quarterback Caedmon Blair said. “It was better than any league game you could win. It’s a dream come true to win a playoff game.”

Earhart finished the game with 153 rushing yards. Running back Tristan Evans ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Blair recorded 58 yards and a touchdown. Blair also hit senior wide receiver Aaron White for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

“They run the same offense as us,” White said. “We have the ability to know how to handle their defense and offense, and felt we had the upper hand because of that.”

Dallas built a 30-0 lead by halftime.

Class 5A State Football Who: No. 8 Dallas (8-2 overall, 4-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) at No. 1 Summit (9-1 overall, 7-0 Special District 1). What: Class 5A football, quarterfinals. When: Friday, 7 p.m. Where: Summit High School. Admission: Adults, $6; students, $4. What’s at stake: The winner advances to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Ashland vs. No. 4 Lebanon Nov. 18-19.

“I saw that they looked bigger than us, but I thought we were faster,” coach Tracy Jackson said. “I think you could see the difference in speed between us. I think we set the right tone. I don’t care who you are, you get down 20-0, you start to question everything.”

Dallas didn’t let up from there.

“They’re physical, just like us,” Cody Janssen said. “My brothers, we just tore it up.”

Dallas will play at No. 1 Summit in the state quarterfinals on Friday.

Summit defeated No. 16 Crater 50-21 in the first round.

“I think offensively they have arguably the best quarterback around,” Jackson said. “Defensively they are a pressure defense. They are going to blitz everybody a lot of the time and we have to plan accordingly.”

Before then, players celebrated a momentous occasion — the thrill of victory. It was a moment that, despite having ambitions to do more, will stick out for players long after the season ends.

“It means a lot for us,” White said. “We haven’t been super successful in the playoffs. We talked about creating our own legacies and we started that (on Friday).”