Falls City To Block Cars

FALLS CITY — Installing barricades blocking vehicle access to Michael Harding Park — and how to pay for them — will be a topic of discussion at Thursday’s Falls City City Council meeting.

Previously, the council decided to pursue blocking nonemergency vehicles from the park adjacent to the falls on the Little Luckiamute River.

On Thursday, Mayor Terry Ungricht will present cost estimates for purchase and installation of the barricades.

Learn more The Falls City City Council meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. For more information: 503-787-3631.

Based on bids from Advantage Precast, the four barricades needed to close off the parking lot would cost $250 apiece.

Weyerhaesuser donated large boulders to line the street next to the park to keep cars out. Placing the barriers and boulders is projected to cost $1,333.

Ungricht said filling the barricades with cement and gravel and installing a gate for emergency response would cost at most $1,000, but he believes with volunteer labor, that cost could be reduced.

The parks budget would be challenged to pay for the work, Ungricht said.

“Looking over the parks budget, I can come up with $2,800, but this will leave us struggling to finish the year if there are any problems, such as vandalism,” he wrote in a memo to the council.

He added that the council will need to decide how much in general fund resources should be used for park projects.

Also on the agenda for Thursday is a code enforcement update, results of the 2015-16 financial audit, and a resolution to approve use of grant funds to repair the Dutch Creek crossing on Mitchell Street.