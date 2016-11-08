Familiar Dallas Sight Soon To Be No More

DALLAS — Jack Posey watches with interest as a 5,000-pound wrecking ball strikes what is left of the grain elevator behind Valley Life Center on Miller Street in Dallas.

The impact makes the whole building shudder and a cloud of dust bellows out.

“There it goes,” he said, focusing on the next swing of the wrecking ball.

Within minutes, a big chunk of the wood structure collapses with a crash and even bigger cloud of dust.

“We are looking at 40-year-old dirt,” Posey said. “It’s been in there for years.”

Decades, likely.

The grain silo was built in the 1940s or 1950s, say dismantling onlookers and the property’s owner, Valley Life Center.

Those who live near Miller Street in Dallas know the sight well.

But within a few weeks, it will be no more.

Last week crews began tearing it down. Unfortunately, what some in town consider a local icon had become an attractive nuisance for the owner. It’s no longer part of a farming operation, so it sits vacant all year.

“It’s been a liability. We couldn’t keep people out of there,” said Chris Barker, the pastor of Valley Life Center.



He said people have gone in the grain elevator and lit candles or engaged in other potentially dangerous activities.

It’s poor structural condition has become a safety hazard, especially during wind storms.

“Metal (siding) kept flying off,” Barker said, adding the church’s neighbors weren’t thrilled about that.

Barker said the contractor taking the building down will recycle some of the material. Clean up will probably be the most time-consuming part of the project.

Those who wish to take a last look or photo of the old grain silo should do so soon. The dismantling has been a slow, careful process thus far, but that will change.

“We didn’t give them a time limit,” Barker said, but added: “The last part will go faster.”

He said the crew has done a number of similar projects in the Willamette Valley in recent years, perhaps a sign of the changing agricultural practices.

Posey, who said witnessing the grain elevator come down is “like watching a movie,” isn’t alone in his fascination with the process.

His was just one of a few idling pickups in the church’s parking lot Tuesday morning as the crew shaved off big pieces of the building.

“The guy running that thing is really talented,” Posey said, referring to the crane operator swinging the wrecking ball.

Posey tries to stop by every day to check out the progress.

He may continue to do so until the project is finished.

“Usually there’s half a dozen old guys like myself down here,” he said.