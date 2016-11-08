Life During Wartime Illustrated In ‘Home Front’

POLK COUNTY — Imagine a country at war. Our country, in fact. As youths and men sign up to join the fight overseas, they leave behind women, children and the elderly to hold down the fort.

In Polk County, that meant harvesting crops, selling land to Camp Adair at rock-bottom prices — and later buying it back at inflated ones — letters to and from loved ones overseas, rationing and trying to keep spirits bright in the toughest of times.

Take a walk down memory lane with the Itemizer-Observer’s newest endeavor with the Polk County Historical Society in this week’s special edition of Home Front: When a nation was at war.

The stories and photos are taken from oral histories and newspaper clippings from both the I-O and the Monmouth Herald, provided by the historical society, about how the residents of Polk County experienced World War II.

It’s an interesting look at life during an epic war, and begs the question, could we do it again?

While the entire world is not at war, many are still left behind today as loved ones go overseas. Polk County is no longer near any military facilities, but with an active National Guard and young people joining the military, families continue to worry, send care packages, and look for words from their service members — though usually it’s more instant than the U.S. Postal Service.

We don’t have to use ration stamps to buy groceries.

While it’s not environmentally responsible, we won’t get in serious trouble if we throw a can in the garbage rather than contributing it to the military effort for metal.

But there’s something to be learned from our fathers, mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers and the way they lived in the early part of the 20th century.

They grew their own gardens; they helped their neighbors without thought of return; they learned self-reliance. They had better overall health because of it all, and very low crime rates here in Polk County.

Enjoy this special section, and imagine how you and your family would handle similar situations.



Be grateful we don’t have to live on such meager rations now, and take a look at how well prepared you are for any drastic situation that may come your way.