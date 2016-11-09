News In Brief

Group to meet for economic vitality

DALLAS — An Economic Vitality Roadmap meeting will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dallas Community Center, 954 SE Jefferson St.

The meeting is open to the public.

Shawn Irvine, economic development director for the city of Independence, will speak on how to get results related to downtown business, property development, and community-image building.

There will also be recaps of previous meetings and action team planning. Finally, the meeting will end with a look into what’s next on the roadmap to success for the community of Dallas.

This economic vitality opportunity is sponsored by the city of Dallas.

Economic Vitality Roadmap is a program of Rural Development Initiatives that takes rural communities through a three-part process to create an action-oriented roadmap to economic success. The process includes an assessment, identification of key initiatives, and implementation. Through roadmaps and other rural economic vitality services, RDI’s staff helps rural communities take the road to community vitality.

Apply now to become Master Gardener

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Master Gardener Training is now accepting applications. Those interested in becoming a Master Gardener may reserve a spot in the 2017 class by Dec. 16.

The classes run from Jan. 11, 2017, through March 22, 2017, on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for the class is $100 or $250.

For more information: 503-623-8395, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/polk/master-gardener-training, or email pam.scharf@oregonstate.edu.

Dallas readies for 2017 eclipse

DALLAS — The Dallas Eclipse Task Force will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Pressed Coffee and Wine Bar. Guest speaker will be Maricela Guerrero, from Travel Salem, who will brief participants on unfolding eclipse events in the region and at the state level.

Salem event seeks artist submissions

SALEM — Oregon visual artists are invited to submit original artwork for the 14th annual Something Red Art Walk and Exhibit, to be held in downtown Salem Dec. 7 through 31.

Submission criteria requires all pieces feature the color red. The juried event is open to any Oregon artist working in the following media: painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramic, sculpture, collage, mixed-media, fiber, jewelry or other fine arts media. Deadline and delivery for entries is Nov. 26 at Whitlocks Sewing Shop, 455 Court St. NE, Salem, second floor, between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.artistsinaction.org.