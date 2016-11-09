Smart Comes To Western Oregon

MONMOUTH — Oregon’s largest volunteer-based literacy program, SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) announced it will open a program at The Child Development Center at TRI on the campus of Western Oregon University.

SMART delivers one-on-one reading support for TRI’s preschool students, who also will receive up to 14 new books to take home and share with their families.

SMART was invited to WOU by TRI directors Carey Gilbert and Ingrid Amerson, and WOU President Rex Fuller, who all recognize the value the SMART reading program brings to children at their school, and are excited to welcome members of the Polk County community to read with their students, according to a press release.

The SMART program at TRI will be on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. SMART’s goal is to serve 60 students once a week this year. A SMART program is also offered at Independence Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

SMART volunteer readers commit to one hour a week during the school year. Anyone interested in volunteering with SMART can contact the local SMART office at 503-391-8423, or mfinlay@getsmartoregon.org.