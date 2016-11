Sports Schedules

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Volleyball: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Football: OSAA Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals: No. 14 Redmond at No. 11 Central, 7 p.m. No. 8 Dallas at No. 1 Summit, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: Western Oregon vs. Point Loma (at Fresno Pacific), 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Football: Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: Western Oregon at Fresno Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: San Francisco State at Western Oregon, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Women’s Basketball: Cal State East Bay at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change