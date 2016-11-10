The votes are in; the ballots have been counted; and elections workers all over the USA are most likely very relieved that yet another national election is over for the duration. There will no doubt be questions and concerns and perhaps recounts here and there, but we can all take a deep breath and relax, knowing the robo-calls have ceased and the lawn signs will be picked up soon. We can now turn our attention to all of the good things happening in our communities and get ready for the long winter nights ahead.

—

The Monmouth Senior Center would like to invite all veterans and their family members to a free breakfast this Friday (November 11), Veterans Day, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Because of the ongoing construction at the center, the breakfast will be held in Volunteer Hall, located next door. This national holiday was originally called Armistice Day, to signify the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918. World War I was called “the war to end all wars,” and we know how that worked out. So many subsequent wars have occurred over the years, with brave men and women in uniform answering the call of duty to help others in countries far away from our shores. We are grateful to those who have served our country during war and peacetime and it’s a pleasure to honor their commitment, sacrifices and dedication to making our world a better place.

—

Last week’s Itemizer-Observer featured an entire page to showcase upcoming Holiday Bazaars that are being held during November and December all over Polk County, including several right here in MI Town. If you’re searching for all things celebrating autumn, Thanksgiving and Christmas, you’ll find just what you’re looking for without driving very far from home. Looks like it’s time to discover all the unique and original items handmade by our friends and neighbors, and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list without spending a fortune. Baked goods and homemade candies will be found at many events, as well as fresh Christmas greens and wreaths to welcome the holiday season. Sales at many events help provide funding for local charities and community assistance programs, which do good things for our communities.

—

John Brown and members of SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) are featured speakers at the Monmouth Senior Center’s November potluck scheduled for Nov. 18 at noon, in Volunteer Hall.

Please bring a side dish, rolls, or salad to go with a traditional turkey dinner, provided by the Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center.