Pedee News

Paul and Diane Telfer vacationed with their daughter Amber, in Alberta, Canada, in October. They visited the Athabasca Glacier in the ice fields and hiked more than 30 miles in the Canadian Rockies near Lake Louise. They had beautiful fall weather for most of the week and ended with a wintry inch of snow on the ground.

Then Diane spent two weeks in North Carolina with the Red Cross helping with the Hurricane Matthew recovery, while Paul stayed home to speak at a men’s retreat last weekend. We really don’t know how lucky we are not to have hurricanes, which are so devastating.

Chip and Linda North’s son Matt married Kate King in Salem on Oct. 29. Kate had recently completed a three-year mission in Australia, working with Youth With a Mission. The young couple are both considering their future career options while earning money for college.

Marge Robertson left for Brenda, Ariz., a few weeks ago, stopping in Montana on the way to visit her youngest grandson and his wife and new baby. Brenda is near Quartzsite, a winter haven for people all over the country who want to be warm. She loves it there and usually stays till April.

Paul and I have recorded our rainfall for the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University for several years now, and, can you believe, we recorded 15.87 inches of rain for October! The Climate Center has volunteers in all 50 states and a couple of countries who have official rain gauges and report to the center’s website called CoCoRaHS.org (an acronym for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) daily. Look it up, as you may want to participate in this interesting and useful endeavor.

See you at the Pedee Women’s Club’s holiday fair this weekend.