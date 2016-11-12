Prep Football: Dallas, Central Advance To State Semifinals

POLK COUNTY -- Dallas and Central could be headed for a rematch of epic proportions.

Both the Dallas and Central football teams advanced to the 5A state semifinals on Friday.

No. 8 Dallas upset No. 1 Summit 29-28, while No. 11 Central held off No. 14 Redmond 42-36.

The Dragons built a 14-0 lead, only to see Summit score 28 unanswered points. Dallas pulled to within seven in the fourth quarter before recovering an onside kick. The Dragons scored again and converted a two-point conversion in what turned out to be the difference in the game as Dallas knocked off the defending state champions.

Running back Tanner Earhart rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Central also found itself in a tough game. Central and Redmond found early success on offense, with the score 14-14 midway through the first quarter. Central built a 42-28 lead in the fourth, before converting on a fourth-and-one late in the game to preserve the victory. Quarterback Peter Mendazona threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another.

Dallas will play Lebanon and Central will face Wilsonville in the semifinals on Friday.

The winners meet in the state title game on Nov. 26.

For more, see next week's edition of the Itemizer-Observer.