Crew Repairing Gas Leak In Dallas

DALLAS – A gas leak detected this morning near Southeast Shetterly and Academy streets in Dallas is being repaired.

Dallas Fire & EMS responded to a report of a natural gas leak earlier today and found a two-inch transmission gas line had been damaged by construction equipment and natural gas was free flowing from the line.

NW Natural also responded to temporarily fix the leak.

NW Natural personnel will be on scene for an extended period to repair the damaged line. It is possible an odor of natural gas will be in the air while repairs are being made.

This area is under development and no occupied residences were effected, Dallas Fire officials said.