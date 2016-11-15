Boquist Wins S 12, Prepares For Session

POLK COUNTY — State Sen. Brian Boquist won a third term representing Senate District 12 by a 62 percent to 36 percent margin over challenger Democrat Ross Swartzendruber, of West Salem, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Boquist won with 39,275 votes to Swartzendruber’s 23,026 votes.

In Polk County, the count was: Boquist 10,347 or 68 percent and Swartzendruber, 4,675 or 31 percent.

Boquist was out of town following the election, but said in an email that he’s working on getting transportation and ethics reform bills ready for the upcoming session.

He anticipates budget challenges after the failure of Measure 97, which would have imposed a sales tax on corporations with sales of more than $25 million annually.

“Yes, cuts in growth will be coming,” he wrote in the email.