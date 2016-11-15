0

Community Calendar

The Focus Pocus 4-H Club helped collect and pack boxes for Operation Christmas Child on Friday. The group packed approximately 50 boxes. All boxes received a toothbrush, soap and included items for kids, including dolls, games, gloves and more. Operation Christmas Child collects boxes for children around the world who do not have gifts for Christmas. For more information about 4-H: 503-623-8395. JENNIFER ROBERTS

As of Tuesday, November 15, 2016

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., West Valley Hospital (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice – coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

• Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Hong Kong Restaurant, 325 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-931-9860.

• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Hymn sing-along — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Sing hymns with others. 503-838-5678.

• Veterans Night at the Elks — 6:30 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge Post 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence. Different organization presents about services offered to veterans. Bunko upstairs for families.

• Dallas Senior Writing Group — 10 a.m. to noon, Dallas Senior Center, 955 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. For all seniors who love to write. Free. 503-623-9616.

• American Legion Women’s Auxiliary — 7 p.m., Academy Building, room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-420-4021.

• Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.

• Homework, Hoops and Hotdogs — 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th St., Dallas. Free help with homework for students in middle and high school. 503-917-9822, Nona Springer.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

• Family Building Blocks Independence play group – 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St., Independence. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-363-3057.

• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.

• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

• Blugrass Music Jam — 7 to 10 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, community building, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Free. Bluegrass instruments only. 503-399-6114.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

• Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

• Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. 503-623-2564.

• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

• Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Painting, Canvas and Cocktails — 7 p.m., The Boondocks, 318 N. Main St. Fall City. All supplies, paint, canvas and instruction provided. No experience necessary. $30, snack and cocktail included. 503-787-2700.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice – coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

