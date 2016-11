Ivey - Dunmire

Cody Ivey and Amber Dunmire, both of Dallas, announced their engagement. The couple is planning a November 2017 wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Steve Dunmire and Shelly Boatwright, both of Dallas, and granddaughter of Willard Lynn and Janice Dunmire, also of Dallas.

The groom-to-be is the son of Tim and Heather Ivey, of Dallas, and Lisa Weajley, of Scio and grandson of Gary and Kathy Ivey, also of Dallas.