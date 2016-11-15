Evans To Serve Second Term

SALEM — Rep. Paul Evans (D) will serve another two-year term representing District 20 in the Capitol.

He won the election against challenger Laura Morett (R) on Nov. 8, 52 to 47 percent statewide and countywide. In Polk County, Evans garnered 10,889 votes to Morett’s 9,715.

“I’m feeling very grateful,” Evans said on Nov. 9. “I think most people watching the national returns last night, and certainly trying to make sense of what we thought we knew based on scientific data, and what turned out to be the results, I’m just grateful for the opportunity that our volunteer team put us in.”

Evans said more than 60,000 volunteers spent more than 5,000 hours spreading Evans’ message.

“The last week or so, the opposition really put some harsh, negative ads out there, and we tried to out-work them and kept focusing on our message,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re just grateful that we were able to win despite an uptick in negativity in the end.”

Evans plans to build on what he called “lessons learned” in the last session. Among his top priorities is promoting a civics proficiency test for high school students.

“I know this election was frustrating for many, but a lot of people are paying attention to civic affairs because of it,” he said. “Sometimes light and heat both provides an environment where things can suddenly be talked about. You can look at a tight, long, hard campaign from two sides. We learned some things, and find out how we can find a few projects on how to make Oregon better and stronger.”

Morett said she was disappointed at the loss.

“But you know, I honestly feel like I still won,” she said. “The people that I met, the generosity that I came across during the full-year process completely impacted and changed my life.”

Morett said she met lifetime friends and people in the community doing silent service, and will cherish those connections made during the campaign.

“How could you not love these people?” she said. “These are people I want to be around and be part of.”

Morett hadn’t decided as of Monday whether she would give it another go in two years, but did say she plans to get involved somehow, encouraging others to do the same.

“I never thought I was going to run for office in the first place,” she said. “It was an amazing experience. I wish everybody would run for some type of office so they could see how many great people who are out there who support you. It was very humbling.”

Morett said that while she hates to lose, she feels like she did everything possible to win.

“At the end, you can say there’s nothing more I could have done,” she said. “The voters decided they want to give him (Evans) another shot at it.”