Facility Plan Contract Approved

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board approved a contract for architectural work on a master plan to improve drainage and facilities at the Dallas High School football stadium complex.

Design work for restroom upgrades throughout the district was included in the contract.

Facilities Director Kevin Montague said the district’s Citizen Oversight Committee decided to pursue upgrading the grandstands even though its “grandfathered regarding code compliance.”

“Over the course of many months and discussions, the COC determined the DHS football stadium facility should be upgraded to meet current safety and code requirements pending available funding,” Montague wrote in a memo to the board.

Needed improvements include: wider aisles with handrails, higher handrails and a second entrance/exit from the press box.

On Monday, Montague said with the city of Dallas completing its storm water master plan, engineering on a solution to rainy season drainage problems at the complex can continue.

That work, including geotechnical surveys and topographical surveys, will be completed by Capital Engineering under a separate contract, Montague said.

Soderstrom Architects was selected to draft an athletic complex master plan, which will incorporate the drainage plan once it is complete. Montague said the COC will be reviewing the finished plan.

The architectural firm also will complete designs to improve restrooms to provide more privacy using the guidelines provided in April by the Superintendent’s Facilities Committee.

Soderstrom’s contract was approved Monday, and will not exceed $150,000.

“While we don’t have exact costs, we know that it will not be over $150,000,” Montague said. “It will probably be more in the neighborhood of $100,000 to $110,000.”