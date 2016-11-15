Falls City Gym Bond Fails Again

FALLS CITY — Falls City School District’s second attempt at passing a $2 million bond to build a multipurpose gym at its elementary school site suffered another narrow loss.

The bond failed by 11 votes in May. This time the margin was 32 — 297 “yes” votes to 329 voting “no.”

“I’m disappointed because the need has not gone away,” said Superintendent Jack Thompson. “I hope we go out for it again.”

District officials said a new facility was needed to give elementary students a place to exercise in inclement weather and to take the stress off Falls City High School’s gym, the only one in the district.

A modern kitchen would have provided staff the ability to make more fresh food, more room to work, and updated appliances, including a dishwasher.

The failure means the district lost out on a state matching grant that would have given $2 million more to Falls City to build the facility, which would have served as a gym and kitchen. Falls City also was in line for the grant in the first attempt to get the bond passed.

“People may still be at the point of not feeling they can afford that property tax,” Thompson said.

The bond would have charged property owners $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed value over 20 years.

Falls City School Board met on Tuesday after press time, and Thompson said the election results would be a topic of conversation.

He said he would ask if the board wanted him to conduct a survey of the community to find the reason people voted “no” on the measure.

“I haven’t done one this time to see why,” Thompson said. “I will talk to the board (Tuesday) to see if they want me to do one.”