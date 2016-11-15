We’re smack dab in the middle of November and around our house, we seem to comment frequently that the days are going by much too quickly. We’re just getting used to the time change and fallout from the recent elections, and now Thanksgiving is just around the corner. All the big department stores are being decked out for Christmas already, and we still have leftover Halloween candy in the pantry. Call me the village spoil sport, but I just can’t understand why the rush is on to begin the shopping season this early. Thanksgiving is such a wonderful holiday, with friends and families gathering to share good and happy times together, and for us to all give thanks for our many blessings. It would be good to take the time to enjoy this special time of year and not be inundated by Christmas carols and decorations so soon.

—

Members of our community are invited to attend and participate in a town hall forum this evening (Wednesday) from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Richard Woodcock Education Center, Pastega Conference Room (Room 101). Western Oregon University is actively engaged in a strategic planning process and welcomes suggestions, ideas and questions from residents who wish to share in the discussion. For more information, visit the website at wou.edu/planning. Light refreshments will be served.

—

The Friends of the Monmouth Library are looking for books for their upcoming sale from Dec. 1-22, and are especially needing children’s books in good condition. This sale is a wonderful opportunity to find nearly-new books for gift giving as well as excellent books from all categories for everyone in your family. Proceeds from the sale are used to pay for items for the library that are not included in the regular budget. Please bring your gently used books to the library by Nov. 30.

—

These dark and rainy days keep us indoors much of the time, and both the Independence and Monmouth libraries have many good programs available for readers of all ages. There’s nothing more comfy on a dark and rainy day than a good book and a cozy nook – and they are in plentiful supply at our public libraries.

—

If you’re running out of places to recycle all those leaves and yard debris, be sure to bring it to Riverview Park in Independence Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Brandt’s will take it all away. You can even include any old pumpkins, grass, twigs and tree limbs. Please don’t bring ashes, dirt, sod, rocks or gravel, stumps, animal waste, or painted or finished wood. Any questions, please call 503-838-0464.