Nearman Overcomes Challengers For Hd 23

POLK COUNTY — Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence) won a second term serving in Oregon House District’s 23 in the Nov. 8 general election.

Nearman prevailed in the four-way race with 17,117 votes (52 percent) to Independent Jim Thompson’s 12,117 (37 percent). Pacific Green candidate Alex Polikoff had 1,821 (5 percent) and Libertarian Garrett Leeds took 1,335 (4 percent).

Polk County’s tally in the race was: Nearman (7,829, 52 percent), Thompson (5,871, 39 percent), Polikoff (622, 4) and Leeds (571, 3 percent).

Nearman’s win had him defeating challenger Thompson for a second time. The first came in the 2014 primary in which he unseated Thompson, who was then with the Republican Party.



Nearman could not be reached for comment following the election, but did post a message to his supporters on his campaign Facebook page, Nearman4Oregon.

“This is the fourth contested election that I have run since spring of 2014, and I could not have done it without the support of all the people who put up a lawn sign, made a donation, held a coffee, called me to tell me they were voting for me and, not least, prayed for me,” he wrote. “I am very grateful for how each of you impacted my campaign. We, the citizens of House District 23, deserve representation that is ethical, honest, and fights constantly for your values in Salem.”