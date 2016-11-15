News In Brief

Thanksgiving dinner planned in Falls City

FALLS CITY — The annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Falls City is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. All are welcome for a traditional thanksgiving dinner with a variety of desserts.

Volunteers and food donations are needed. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Kristy Major at 503-881-3993.

Fire District No. 1 receives grant worth $5,000

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Fire District No. 1 received a $5,000 grant from Georgia-Pacific’s Bucket brigade program to help pay for equipment.

Polk No. 1 is one of 33 grant recipients and will spend the money on replacing full-body protective gear that no longer meets standards set by the National Fire Protection Agency. Each set costs more than $2,000.

This year, Georgia-Pacific awarded $170,000 in grants to fire departments for equipment for firefighters’ safety. This is the 10th year of the Bucket Brigade program.

Casebeer honored for 25 years of service

SALEM — Capitol Auto Group President Scott Casebeer, of Dallas, has been honored for serving as a Chevrolet Auto Dealer for 25 years.

Casebeer started with Capitol Chevrolet/Cadillac in 1977, as it was the first of the three franchises that evolved into Capitol Auto Group. The dealership moved to its present location at 2855 Maple Ave. NE in 2012.

While operating his dealerships, Casebeer served in numerous leadership roles in the automotive industry, including president of Oregon Automotive Dealers Association, president of Salem Automotive Dealers Association, regional member of Chevrolet Dealer Council, state chairman of the Dealer Election Action Committee, chairman of Oregon Committee of Automobile Retailers, member of the National Auto Dealers Association, and has been the state contact for the American International Automobile Dealers Association.

His company has been recognized from the Oregon Business Magazine as one of the best companies to work for, and top green business. His dealerships also have been named among the best dealers to work for in the USA and Canada by Automotive News.

Capitol Auto Group and its employees were recently recognized with the Community Builder Award from the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley for raising $135,000 for the charity.

Resource center expands hours

INDEPENDENCE — The Central Community Resource Center, 1610 Monmouth St., Independence, is now open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. New agencies, including Easter Seals and West Valley Housing Authority, will offer services out of the center.

For more information: 503-606-2310.