Pedee News

James and Jenny Mellein and kids, Tom and Amy Gilson and kids, and Daniel and Heidi Russell and kids spent the Halloween weekend at Newport. The Melleins and Russells shared a house with a view of the ocean. The children were excited about playing on the beach, and with 12 children between the families, it made for a lot of fun and a big pile of sandy wet shoes. The trip was rounded out with visits from grandparents and a walk along the Newport bay front where people dressed up for Halloween were passing out candy (The little ones weren’t sure what to think of receiving candy from a person in a strange costume).

—

Pam Burbank is happy to report that her house is now licensed as an adult foster care home. She got her personal license last spring. So she will now be accepting clients, plus is still looking for additional employees.

—

Joy Overlie has two alpacas she’d like to get to new homes. One has papers and one is a cute white one. She says, “Make an offer!”

—

Pedee Church will again be participating in Operation Christmas Child, which is a project where people pack shoeboxes with gifts for children. Please consider making your own box(es) with your family, or take items to fill boxes with to the church. They can also use donations of shoe boxes — quality plastic ones are a great “reusable” option, or sturdy cardboard. Another option is to give money to cover the postage cost. The deadline is Monday, and the kids at church will be packing the boxes on Sunday, so please donate soon. Contact Diana Barnhart: tdbarhart@aol.com for more information, or go to the Operation Christmas Child website for info on packing, age ranges, etc. They also have gift suggestions.

—

The women at the Pedee Women’s Club were so thankful to the guys in the Pedee Fire Department who helped set up the clubhouse and fire hall for the holiday fair. Ethan McKinney, Jimmy Libke, Mickenzy Tootle, Nic Heller, Brian Yost, and Daniel Russell did the heavy lifting for the women, so all was done in a jiffy.

This fair is very special — surely almost everyone from the community comes, plus lots of other people, and even a biker group that comes every year for the soup and pie. Barb Max, of Corvallis, was the winner of hte patriotic quilt raffle that benefits the soldier fund.