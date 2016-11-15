Volunteer Opportunities

These Polk County groups would welcome individuals who have time or expertise to volunteer. Organizations that would like to be added to this list should call 503-623-2373 or email IOnews@polkio.com.

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide – 503-930-7636

• After DARC — 503-623-9501

• Arc of Polk County — 541-223-3261

• Central School District — 503-838-0030

• City of Dallas — 503-831-3502

• City of Independence — 503-838-1212

• City of Monmouth — 503-751-0145

• Crime Victims Assistance Program — 503-623-9268

• Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce — 503-623-2564

• Dallas Fire Department — 503-831-3532

• Dallas Food Bank — 503-623-3578

• Dallas Kids, Inc. — 503-623-6419

• Dallas Police Department — 503-831-3582

• Dallas Public Library — 503-623-2633

• Dallas Retirement Village — 503-623-5581

• Dallas School District — 503-623-5594

• Delbert Hunter Arboretum — 503-623-7359

• Girl Scouts of Southwest Washington and Oregon — 503-581-2451

• Ella Curran Food Bank — 503-838-1276

• Falls City Arts Center — 503-559-6291

• Falls City School District — 503-787-3531

• Family Building Blocks – 503-566-2132, ext. 308.

• H-2-O — 503-831-4736

HART (Horses Adaptive Riding and Therapy) — 971-301-4278

• HandsOn Mid-Willamette Valley — 503-363-1651

• Heron Pointe Assisted Living — 503-838-6850

• Independence Health and Rehabilitation — 503-838-0001

• Independence Public Library — 503-838-1811

• Kings Valley Charter School — 541-929-2134

• Luckiamute Watershed Council — 503-837-0237

• Luckiamute Valley Charter School – 503-623-4837

• Meals on Wheels — 503-838-2084

• Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce — 503-838-4268

• Monmouth-Independence YMCA — 503-838-4042

• Monmouth Public Library — 503-838-1932

• Northwest Human Services — 503-588-5828

• Oregon Child Development Coalition — 503-838-2745

• OSU Extension Service - Polk County — 503-623-8395

• Perrydale School District — 503-623-2040

• Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of

Polk County Inc. — 503-623-8473

• Polk Community Development Corporation — 503-831-3173

• Polk County Community Emergency Response Team — 503-623-9396

• Polk County Museum — 503-623-6251

• Polk County Public Health — 503-623-8175

• Polk County Resource Center — 503-623-8429

• Polk Soil and Water Conservation District — 503-623-9680

• Relief Nursery Classroom — 503-566-2132

• SABLE House — 503-623-6703

• SALT (Senior and law enforcement together) — 503-851-9366

• Salvation Army — 503-798-4783

• SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) — 503-391-8423

• Salem Health West Valley Hospital — 503-623-8301

• Victim Assistance Program-Polk Co. District Attorney’s Office 503-623-9268 x1444

• Willamette Valley Hospice — 503-588-3600