Dragons' Rally Falls Short

HILLSBORO -- Dallas' football team had one last chance to extend its season. Trailing No. 4 Lebanon 10-7 with three minutes left in the game, the Dragons' offense took the field at its own 5-yard line.

This time, the late-game heroics fell just short as the Warriors intercepted a pass from Dallas quarterback Caedmon Blair to preserve Lebanon's 10-7 victory over No. 8 Dallas.

The first half was a defensive struggle. The game remained scoreless after the first quarter.

Lebanon grabbed the lead in the second quarter. A bad snap on a punt gave Lebanon the ball on the Dragons' 4-yard line. The Warriors scored on the next play to go up 7-0. Lebanon added a 31-yard field goal just before halftime to extend its lead to 10-0.

Running back Tanner Earhart, held in check for much of the game, broke free for a 7-yard score with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter to pull Dallas within three. Earhart finished the game with 108 yards.

Despite shutting out the Warriors in the second half, the Dragons could not complete the rally. But for a team that reached the semifinals for the first time since 1998, the 2016 season was a success by any measure.

"We fought," Blair said. "We fought all season. Lebanon knew how to play against our offense, and they played really well. I respect the hell out of them. The way we could fight, I thought we showed a lot of heart tonight and I love my guys to death."

