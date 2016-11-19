Wilsonville Too Much For Central

HILLSBORO -- With 43 seconds remaining in the first half, it appeared Central was poised to enter halftime tied with No. 2 Wilsonville at 21 after quarterback Peter Mendazona hit AJ Morales for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats had other ideas.

Wilsonville scored just before the half to go up 28-21 -- the first of 21 unanswered points the Wildcats scored -- as Wilsonville defeated Central 56-34 in the state semifinals on Saturday.

The first half featured both offenses finding success. Mendazona threw a 25-yard touchdown to Marcos Cedillo and a 13-yard strike to Jackson Holstad, but Wilsonville quarterback Connor Neville had an answer.

Mendazona and Neville each threw three touchdowns in the first half.

Holstad picked off a Neville pass to open the second half and returned it to Wilsonville's 12-yard line. The Panthers, however, were unable to score and turned the ball over on downs. The Wildcats responded by marching down the field for a touchdown to go up 35-21. Wilsonville extended its lead to as many as 21 in the second half. Neville finished the game with 392 yards and six total touchdowns.

"We tried hard to get pressure on him,” Central coach Shane Hedrick said. “They’re dialed in; they know what they want to do; and they do a nice job protecting him. I think our game plan was to get more pressure on him than we were able to."

Mendazona threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Peter Mason had six catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns, but the Wildcats' offense proved too much for the Panthers.

"Those 50/50 plays were just going their way," Mason said. "The defense fought hard, but when those 50/50 balls came, it wasn't our turn. They made some great catches and some great plays."

The loss brings Central's season to an end and, although the team fell short of its ultimate goal, players were proud of a season that saw the Panthers advance to the semifinals for the first time since joining class 5A.

"We had a really good season with a really good group of guys," Mason said.

