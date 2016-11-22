Community Notebook

Applications open for Toys for Tots

The application period for the Monmouth-Independence Christmas Project/Toys for Tots is now open.

If you need gifts for your children or need a food basket for Christmas, request forms are available at Independence Women’s Clubhouse, 340 S. Third St., Independence.

The office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday by appointment.

Closing day is Dec. 20. Applications are due by Dec. 2.

Photo ID for proof of address and proof of children are required. Only one request per address.

Donations and volunteers are also sought.

For more information: 503-339-4955.

Parade of Lights accepting entries

The Independence Parade of Lights returns Dec. 3.

Entries for the parade are now being accepted. There is no entry fee.

The parade stages at 4:15 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Independence. The parade begins at 5 p.m. followed by a community reception at Sojourn International on Main Street.

Applications may be received by contacting Nancy Lodge, 503-838-2314 or email to pd1571@ yahoo.com.

Dallas Garden Club to talk peonies

The Dallas Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Builders Room at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas.

Carol Adelman from Adelman Peony Gardens will present the program on growing gorgeous peonies.

Club membership is open to the public. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings.

For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.

Darr family to put on clothing drive

The Darr family will be collecting warm articles of clothing for those in need from Dec. 5 to Jan. 9.

Clothing that will be accepted are coats, jackets, sweaters, sweat pants and sweat shirts, warm hats, gloves, socks and blankets.

Clothing can be dropped off at Star Lite Lanes, 394 Main St., Dallas.

Any donated used items need to be prechecked of anything before leaving it at the donation site.

All donations will be distributed within Polk County.

For more information: 503-787-3888.

Thanksgiving meals available

Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 Fir Villa Road, Dallas, will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner and community service Wednesday (today) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information: 503-623-2233.

Tater’s Café, 638 SE Jefferson St., will offer a Thanksgiving dinner at noon while supplies last.

For more information: 503-623-3335.

Cornerstone Christian Church, 4395 Independence Highway, Independence, will offer a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information: 503-838-5119.

Thanksgiving Luncheon at Central

Central High School’s leadership class will sponsor the Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon Nov. 23 at noon.

The event is free for all senior citizens in the area and will be held in the Central High School cafeteria, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence.

In addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal, the Main Street singers will perform and a gift raffle will be held.