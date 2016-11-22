Dallas Utility Costs May Rise

DALLAS — Rates for sewer and water utilities in Dallas are likely to increase early next year.

The Dallas City Council approved drafting a resolution accepting the city’s Utility Rate Advisory Committee recommendation increase rates for water and sewer charges.

The adjustment would start Feb. 1, 2017, following a customer “education campaign” to explain why the rate hikes are necessary.



The committee recommended increasing water rates by 4.31 percent and sewer by 2.75 percent each year until 2019, when they would be reviewed again.

The rates were last adjusted following a 2012 study that recommended the city adopt the Portland-area Consumer Price Index as a method of figuring an annual increase to rates to keep up with costs.

Fred Braun, the engineering and environmental services director for the city, said the CPI didn’t keep pace with expenses.

“The difference the 2012 study and where we are today, basically operation and construction costs don’t track well with the Portland-Salem CPI,” Braun said.

The new rate structure is needed to pay for operational costs and needed upgrades and projects.

Councilor Jackie Lawson suggested holding informational meetings where city officials could explain the reasons the increases are needed. She said part of those discussions should be that the city will be using reserves and systems development charges as much as possible to keep the rates lower.

“Those are important, key pieces that people need to understand that we are not just creating slush funds,” she said.