Dragons Fall Short In Semifinal Game

HILLSBORO — With three minutes left in game, Dallas’ football team took over on offense on its 5-yard line. Trailing 10-7 to No. 4 Lebanon, the Dragons hoped it had one last scoring drive in them.

This time, the late-game magic ran out.

Dallas fell to Lebanon in the semifinals of the Class 5A state playoffs on Saturday, bringing an end to a memorable season.

“We fought,” senior quarterback Caedmon Blair said. “We fought all season. Lebanon knew how to play against our offense, and they played really well. I respect the hell out of them. The way we could fight, I thought we showed a lot of heart tonight, and I love my guys to death.”

After a scoreless first quarter, a botched snap on a punt gave Lebanon the ball on Dallas’ 4-yard line. The Warriors scored a touchdown on the next play and added a field goal just before halftime to take a 10-0 lead into the break.

Senior running back Tanner Earhart scored on a 7-yard run to pull Dallas within three with just under 10 minutes left in the game, but it’s as close as the Dragons would draw.

“I was disappointed in our first-half production,” coach Tracy Jackson said. “But winners fix problems, and they fixed theirs. We put ourselves in a position to win. Maybe it was crappy play calling by me, I’m not sure, but we just couldn’t get the job finished. It wasn’t because they weren’t capable. They showed they are capable in the second half. It wasn’t our destiny to make it to the finals, but we have a lot to be proud of. They battled like champs.”

Earhart finished the game with 108 yards and a touchdown, but Lebanon held Earhart in check for much of the game, with nearly half of that total (42) coming on one play.

“They handled us up front really well,” senior Aaron White said. “We’re a run-heavy offense, and it’s hard to run against that.”

Despite the loss, the 2016 season was a success by any measure.

Jackson said he got a hint of what was to come during the team’s summer camp.

Few expected a run quite like this.

Dallas finished 7-2 in the regular season and defeated No. 9 Eagle Point and No. 1 Summit in the first two rounds of the state playoffs to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1998.

Earhart also rushed for more than 2,000 yards and was named the Mid-Willamette Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

“I think one thing with Tanner is he will get to a hole and keep his feet moving,” Jackson said. “That’s something the great backs do. They keep moving forward, and if a tackler falters a little bit, he’s going to break through.”

Throughout much of the latter stages of the season, Jackson talked with his players about defining their legacy. In the end, players wanted that legacy to be about more than just them.

“That we showed heart,” Blair said. “That we really believe in Dragon pride and we believe in family and the community.”

The Dragons lost a heartbreaker to Lebanon on Saturday but that won’t take away from what the team accomplished, Blair said.

“It was amazing,” he said. “The whole season we were thought of as underdogs. We were ranked like 26th before the season. Who thinks a team ranked 26th would reach the semifinals? Nobody thought that. It was a great ride.”