Falls City To Bring Back Traditional Grading System

FALLS CITY — A plan to bring back the traditional A-B-C-D-F grading system at Falls City High School was approved by the Falls City School Board on Thursday.

For the last several years, the school has used a system that awarded students with As, Bs, or Cs based on their performance.

Those not achieving at least a C were given an I, or incomplete, and given two weeks to bring their grade up before being assigned a failing grade.

No Ds were given, even though it would have been considered a passing grade that would allowed students to move on.

Removing Ds from the grading scale was part of a push toward proficiency grading, said Superintendent Jack Thompson.

He said school officials believed at the time that earning anything less than a C didn’t show proficiency.

Stephanie McEwen, the high school social studies teacher, and other teachers and school officials, say it hasn’t been working.

“We are seeing just as many kids get Is as before,” said Art Houghtaling, the elementary school principal.

McEwen said she’s witnessed the frustration of students who just can’t get to the C in a class. Without using a name, she explained to the board the disappointment of one student.

“She tries really, really hard, works extremely hard. She does all of her work, all of her homework,” McEwen said. “She shows up before school and comes to my classroom to get extra help. She goes to her teacher to ask for help. She just can’t make the C, but she doesn’t deserve an I that turns into an F.”

McEwen appealed to the board to end the experiment and bring back Ds. She and other high school teachers have been discussing a change for two years.

“It’s students like her that we are thinking of,” McEwen said. “You’re giving someone who has a 59 percent in the class the same grade as someone who has a 2 percent in the class. That is a huge variance.”

McEwen is afraid that some students will get so discouraged that they consider dropping out because they simply can’t earn a passing grade in a class.

“We would rather them have that success, so maybe they would build their confidence,” she said.

Board member Larry Sickles supported switching back to a traditional system. He describes shunning D’s as “an experiment that didn’t work.”

“In my mind, we do it immediately and bring that D back,” Sickles said. “I can give a lot of examples of kids where a D instead of an F changes them.”

Athletic Director Dennis Sickles said participation in sports was affected because the district’s policy that stated all athletes had to be passing classes to play. That meant having all Cs or better.

“There are students who have fallen through the cracks,” Dennis Sickles said. “Through no fault of anybody’s, that has taken away their opportunity to participate in sports, which I think is a real detriment to them. What you are doing here is certainly the right thing to do.”

The board voted to change the grading policy effective immediately.

Thompson will work with staff to update the sports participation policy to reflect the change.