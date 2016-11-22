Fatigue Factor In Fatal Accident

DALLAS — Police say fatigue may have been a factor in an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Dallas man in Dallas on Nov. 16.

At about 3:15 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 223 (Kings Valley Highway) near milepost 1, just north of Dallas.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Kings Valley Highway when it crossed into the northbound lanes where it struck a northbound 2000 Toyota Corolla head on.

After the collision, the Corolla left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The Tacoma came to rest in the highway.

A 2006 Kenworth tractor pulling a loaded log trailer had been following the Corolla northbound and swerved to avoid the collision.

The truck left the roadway where it came to rest in the ditch.

The Corolla driver, Louis A. Hildago, 39, of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, Tad T. Young, 34, of Silverton, received minor injuries and refused medical transport.

The driver of the Kenworth, Steven E. Follett, 65, of Philomath was not injured.

Young is cooperating with the investigation.

The highway was closed for about seven hours while the investigation was conducted.

OSP was assisted by the Dallas Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Kansas State Highway Patrol, who notified the next of kin.