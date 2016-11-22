Minet Fixes Throttling Issue

INDEPENDENCE — Monmouth Independence Networks has fixed the problem it had with slowing services, said PJ Armstrong, tech director.

“We identified a module that is in our core router,” he said. “What it does is process the data stream twice, so when we hit a point where we’re doing five gigs of traffic every night, it’s required to do it twice.”

That slowed down everyone’s access, or “throttled” services.

Armstrong told the Minet board of directors Thursday that a different device was aggregated to the router and has opened the data services.

“We’ll find out Sunday how close we’re getting to that 10 gigs, which is our effective limitation,” Armstrong said.

Also at the board meeting, Buzz Brazeau, chair of Minet’s finance committee, presented a request to increase reserves by more than 100 percent used for capital improvements to the company.

The upgrades are part of the company’s strategic plan, which has not yet been presented to the board.

“I’m on side with your identification of needs,” said Jon Carey, Minet board member and Monmouth city councilor. “We’re increasing both the reserve and the tech refresh over 100 percent each, at a time where Independence has got lots of money; Monmouth doesn’t. So that’s a pretty large jump instantly at a time where it’s challenging on the cities’ end.”

Brazeau said the large jump is because Minet as a company has not addressed the lagging technology throughout its 10-year history. If the budget is not approved to allow for upgrades, Minet would be closer to a “mega failure,” Brazeau said.

“It could not only affect our current operating position and negatively affect the growth potential, but it would leave the cities to cover the entire debt,” Brazeau said.

Board member and Independence City Manager David Clyne said that while he understood the need, he hesitated to buy into a plan he hadn’t seen.

“I’m not disagreeing with the needs,” Clyne said. “At the end of the day, we respond to the same people. When we talk about our rates for water and sewer, they say, you have $500,000 (going to Minet) that’s included in my water bill, and now you’re looking to up it. We’re missing a piece of transparency here. The city councils have not had buy-off on this plan.”

Board chair and Monmouth City Manager Scott McClure said he supported the plan.

“We need to know these are not one-time investments,” he said, noting that if any of Minet’s endeavors to expand business opportunities succeeds, the company could be making money quickly.

The board approved increasing the budgets for Minet’s capital improvements.