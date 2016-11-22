News In Brief

Dallas responds to gas leak

DALLAS — A gas leak detected on Nov. 15 near Southeast Shetterly and Academy streets in Dallas was repaired the same day.

Dallas Fire & EMS responded to a report of a natural gas leak and found a 2-inch transmission gas line had been damaged by construction equipment. Natural gas was free flowing from the line.

NW Natural also responded to temporarily fix the leak. NW Natural personnel was on scene for an extended period to repair the damaged line.

This area is under development and no occupied residences were effected.

Old Mill recognized nationally

DALLAS — Old Mill Feed and Garden was one of six stores to be recognized for the Retail Display Building contest sponsored by Purina.

Purina retailers from across the country submitted photos of Flock-Tober festivities. Each store was provided a display building kit.

Stores were recognized based on creativity and background chicken knowledge. More than 1,200 entries were received.

Fatal crash on Orchard Heights

DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal car crash on Nov. 16 at 11:33 p.m. The crash took place in the 5200 block of Orchard Heights Road Northwest. Upon arrival, deputies located the sole occupant of the vehicle — Jesse Robinson, of Salem, who was deceased inside the vehicle.



Preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle, a 1990 Ford Ranger pickup, was headed west on Orchard Heights when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Speed may have been a factor.

Any person with information concerning the crash can contact Deputy Mike Stevenson, 503-623-9251.

New book about local history available

INDEPENDENCE — A new book detailing life on a century farm near Independence and Monmouth is now available.

“Rogers Road” is written by Jo Rogers Veatch. Veatch is the daughter of former Polk County Representative Joe Rogers Jr. and the great-granddaughter of former Monmouth Mayor George Rogers. Joe Rogers Jr. owned and operated the Independence Creamery from 1937-42.

The book is available for purchase at www.TheBookPatch.

com.

Veatch has pledged $1 of every book sold to the Independence Heritage Museum.

Illahe Vineyards to help food share

DALLAS — Through Dec. 31, Illahe Vineyards will participate in the Willamette Cares Food Share to help Oregonians who struggle with hunger.

Donations will go to Marion-Polk Food Share. Illahe is located at 3275 Ballard Road, Dallas.

For more information about food drives: marionpolkfoodshare.org.

DEQ to test well water in Polk County

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will offer free well water testing in the Mid-Willamette Valley as part of a groundwater study.

DEQ will test for nitrate, arsenic, bacteria, and pesticides as part of the statewide groundwater monitoring program. DEQ will test 60 to 100 wells and send well owners reports of results.

DEQ will collect well water samples in February 2017 and over the summer.

For more information, see the DEQ groundwater monitoring page. To be considered for the study: 503-693-5736.