School Board Looks For New Ways To Fund Facility

FALLS CITY — Having voters turn them down for the second time on a bond to build a new gym hasn’t completely discouraged members of the Falls City School Board.

It does mean the board may have to consider other options for facility needs.

The board discussed the results of the Nov. 8 election on Thursday in which the district’s $2 million bond to build a multipurpose gym and cafeteria at Falls City Elementary School failed 297 yes votes to 329 no votes.

While the board deferred serious talk about options until all members were present — directors Bob Young and Shane Castle were not at the meeting — those in attendance agreed doing nothing was not an option.

“We need to really brainstorm for what we can do to get a facility up there and not just throw our eggs in the bond basket,” said board member Larry Sickles. “We have to come up with a way to do it.”

Board chairwoman Jami Kidd suggested the district hold a work session to come up with a strategic plan that would include more ideas than a third run at a bond.

Falls City facilities bond wasn’t the only one to suffer defeat. Central and Jefferson school districts also had voters say no. Falls City and Jefferson were on the list of districts slated to receive a matching grant from the state if the bonds passed. Central was the first on the waiting list.

Kidd said the failures, especially among school districts with high poverty rates, was disappointing.

“Now we have to figure out how we are going to provide those opportunities that we know our kids need in another way,” Kidd said.

School officials said the district faces vocal opposition, and some information circulating among voters wasn’t accurate.

Facilities Manager John Gilbert said he found out that one of the arguments against the bond was that the school wasn’t using the space it has efficiently. He pointed to a line of desks in the board room at the high school, saying, next term, the space would have to be used as a full-time classroom, uprooting the school’s music program.

“Music is going downstairs in the only storage (room) I have left,” Gilbert said. “I have to give it up.”

Superintendent Jack Thompson added the enrollment growth the district has seen is holding steady, with 186 students attending. The district had to split the seventh- and eighth-grade class, and may need to do that for other classes soon.

“We are growing and that is awesome, but with that, we are not where we were three years ago. We’re maxed; the buildings are,” Gilbert said. “That was a very frustrating thing to see on my side of the fence, the facilities side. When people started talking about how we are misusing our space. I’m thinking we are using some spaces for three or four different things.”

Thompson said he’s disappointed by the vote, but not out of hope. It only lost by 32 votes, he noted.

“I do not feel like this was a resounding no,” he said.

Thompson stressed the need for more space still is a reality, but there is an additional cost to appealing to voters a third time. If the school were to try for the bond and grant in 2017 or after, the state would require a facilities audit, Thompson said. That could cost about $10,000.

“If we decide to go out for it again, we may want to look at delaying a year so we can budget for the facilities audit,” Thompson said.