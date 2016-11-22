Sports: Quick Hits

Cross Creek to host tournament

DALLAS — Cross Creek Golf Course, 13935 Highway 22, Dallas, will host the Winter Golf Tournament on Dec. 17.

The 18-hole, three-person scramble begins at 9 a.m. All skill levels are welcome.

Prizes will be awarded to gross and net scores, long and short drives, long putts and closest to the pin.

Cost is $45 per player. Golfers may form their own team or sign up as an individual.

Registration is due by Dec. 13.

Entry forms are available online at www.crosscreekgc.com/survivors-tournament.html.

For more information: 503-623-6666.

Turkey Shoot benefits Dallas

DALLAS — More than $500 in canned food, cash donations and donated turkeys were given to Dallas food bank in conjuction with the tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course on Nov. 12.

Low gross/low net (Two-person scramble)

Gross — Flight A: 1, Wayne Weather-Ray LeFrancois, 64; 2, Dave Voves-Tim Kessel, 68. Flight B: 1, Jr. Carmona-Robert Carmona, 70; 2, Bob Bennett-Ken Ross, 72. Flight C: 1, Ted Bennett-Landon Ross, 71; 2, Jerri Rich-Tim Kinkade, 76.

Net — Flight A: 1, Joe Johnson-Randy Wiley, 60.75; 2 (tie), Greg Fisher-Matt Fisher and Terry Reed-Roy Speelman, 61.5. Flight B: 1 (tie), Larry Doty-Don Doty and Ryan Stika-Kasey Kamer, 62. Flight C: 1, Pam Morrison-Chris Morrison, 62.75; 2, Wayne Baughman-Larry Sickles, 65.25.

Moore named GNAC lineman of the year

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon senior Jeremy Moore was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Moore ranked second in the conference in tackles with 111. He was tied for fourth with 13.5 tackles-for-loss.

Moore was also a first team all-GNAC selection with junior Paul Revis (wide receiver and punt returner) and sophomore Bo Highburger (linebacker).

Sophomore running back Malik Braxton, senior tight end Andy Avgi, junior offensive linemen Jacob Zartman and Bryon Dizon, senior defensive lineman George Swartzlender, senior linebacker Tafatolu Tafai, junior linebacker Tyler Johnson, senior defensive back Danny Hankins and Revis (kick returner) were named second team all-conference.

Junior defensive linemen Michael Kluge and Kui Williams and senior defensive back Austin Spencer received honorable mentions.