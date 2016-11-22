Western Oregon Roundup

CHICO, Calif. — Western Oregon’s women’s basketball team dropped both games at the Coslet Classic in California. The Wolves lost to Chico State 70-67 on Friday and Sonoma State 74-59 on Saturday.

Junior guard Shelby Snook scored 25 points to lead WOU against Chico State. Junior forward Jasmine Miller added a career-high 19 points.

Kaylie Boschma led the Wolves against Sonoma State with 14 points, while Miller added 10 points and eight rebounds, but WOU fell behind by six after the first quarter and could not rally.

“Sonoma came out ready to play, and they set the tone in the first quarter,” coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said. “… I’m most disappointed with our lack of focus to execute our defensive game plan. We didn’t take steps forward this weekend, but I know they will buckle down and get better this week.”

Western Oregon returns home to host Oregon Tech Saturday at 2 p.m. The Wolves open conference play at home on Dec. 1 against Seattle Pacific.

VOLLEYBALL ENDS SEASON WITH LOSSES: Western Oregon’s volleyball team closed out the 2016 season with a pair of losses. The Wolves fell to Central Washington 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 on Thursday before losing to Northwest Nazarene 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday.

Junior Alisha Bettinson recorded 10 kills and 13 digs against Central Washington.

Senior Amanda Short had 11 kills against Northwest Nazarene.

Western Oregon finished the season with a 10-17 record overall and a 7-13 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.